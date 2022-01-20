Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 155,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,915,092. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kinder Morgan stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.