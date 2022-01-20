Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.