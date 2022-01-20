4,578 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

