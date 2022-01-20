CKW Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 3.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.88. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

