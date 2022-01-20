OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,578 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AerCap by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244,166 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,906,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,033,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,004,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,691,000 after buying an additional 58,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,818,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93,833 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.41. 9,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,519. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.