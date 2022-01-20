Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $61.65. 145,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,597,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

