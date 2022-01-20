Renren (NYSE:RENN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 193,312 shares.The stock last traded at $22.12 and had previously closed at $21.04.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in Renren during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,702,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renren during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Renren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

