Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Down 3.6%

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.83 and last traded at $63.83. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.24.

A number of research firms have commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16 and a beta of -0.27.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $999,917.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 257,252 shares of company stock worth $18,936,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 154.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after buying an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Safehold by 35.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Safehold by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

