Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.84. 3,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 946,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Linden Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 121.5% during the third quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 635,581 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 213.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 469,775 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 68.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 999,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 405,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 26.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 309,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

