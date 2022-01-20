ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,011,921 shares.The stock last traded at $28.93 and had previously closed at $29.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCXI. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.77.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth $2,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 70,405 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 125.8% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 201.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

