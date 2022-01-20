Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Down 4.8%

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 144,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,850,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,849,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,959,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

