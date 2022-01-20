Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 933,948 shares.The stock last traded at $33.87 and had previously closed at $32.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,731,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after buying an additional 1,643,571 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,802,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,924,000 after buying an additional 602,813 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

