iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $53,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,758,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 203,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,937,000 after buying an additional 350,006 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 197,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $$85.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 24,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,734. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.03 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

