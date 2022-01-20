OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,258 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after buying an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 63.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after buying an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth $119,873,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 899,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,246,000 after buying an additional 62,558 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

