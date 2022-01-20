RB Capital Management LLC Invests $347,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,404. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.69.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $183.68. 2,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,451. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.21 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.38.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

