OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,258 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 93.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

