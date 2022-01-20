OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,546,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 328,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 162,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545,006 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63.

