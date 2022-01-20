McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 172 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.59.

SYK stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.17. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

