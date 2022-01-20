$2.90 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post $2.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Beam Global reported sales of $2.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $8.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $9.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $24.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.64. 1,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,402. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $71.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 401,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

