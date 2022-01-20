Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $15.50. The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.37. Guild shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 123 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $805.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -0.19.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($999.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

