First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INBK. Craig Hallum increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

