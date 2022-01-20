First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on INBK. Craig Hallum increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
