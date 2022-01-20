AllSafe Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $126,640.68 and approximately $9.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00037205 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

