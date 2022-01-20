BENQI 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.45 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. BENQI has a market capitalization of $28.41 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00058727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.73 or 0.07505116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.44 or 0.99683277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00065836 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007915 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

