3,133 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 111.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.20. 9,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,174. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.19 and its 200 day moving average is $163.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

