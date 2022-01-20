OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Accenture comprises 0.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

ACN stock traded up $10.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.99. 21,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $11,803,727 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

