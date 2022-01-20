Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Bancorp by 340.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bancorp by 1,354.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 98,653 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,969. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.42. Bancorp has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

