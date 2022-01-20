OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. IQVIA comprises about 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

IQV traded up $4.57 on Thursday, hitting $244.85. 5,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,405. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

