OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $521,000 in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after buying an additional 1,629,916 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after buying an additional 833,798 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after buying an additional 224,236 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,937,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 114.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 88,710 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of CWEN stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,922. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

