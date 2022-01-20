Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,370 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 88,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,367. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

