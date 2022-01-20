Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,142,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,543,000 after buying an additional 46,403 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 155,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,758,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. The company has a market cap of $248.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

