OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,787 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QURE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in uniQure by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in uniQure by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. 2,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,169. uniQure has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $866.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.