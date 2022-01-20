644 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $578,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 95.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 117.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.43. 322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,861. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.27 and a one year high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.