PSI Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,830,000 after purchasing an additional 170,736 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,646,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $76.61. 29,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,396. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

