Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152,677 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $179.25 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

