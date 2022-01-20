Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Caesars Entertainment worth $27,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,730,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,072,000 after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after buying an additional 867,401 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,582,000 after purchasing an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $78.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

