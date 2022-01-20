Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $113.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.01. Crocs has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

