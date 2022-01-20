Pictet & Cie Europe SA Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Netflix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.06.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $520.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $608.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.95. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

