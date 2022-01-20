iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $77.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

