Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 150,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $22,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 121,944 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,360,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $45.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.