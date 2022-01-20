Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 52,153 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,153 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $30,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

