Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.01 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,878,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 66,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 436,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

