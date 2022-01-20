Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,209 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,209 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $87,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of PM opened at $101.49 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26. The stock has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

