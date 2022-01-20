Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,736 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.41% of Trade Desk worth $136,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,790 shares of company stock valued at $31,125,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.05, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

