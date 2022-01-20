Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in MetLife by 385.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 81.3% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.