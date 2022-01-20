Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuit were worth $158,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $545.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.33 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $630.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

