Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 35.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 57.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,762. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

