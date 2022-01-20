Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises 0.0% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after buying an additional 1,998,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after buying an additional 1,104,598 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after buying an additional 818,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.64.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

