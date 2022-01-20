Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,371,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,650 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up about 5.5% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $142,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.15. 5,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

