Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.82. 65,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,826. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

