Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,312 shares during the period. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up 3.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 3.20% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $89,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,326. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

